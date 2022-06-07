Adwoa Safo's absence: There's a deep secret that probably only Akufo-Addo knows - Asani Tanoh

The National Organizer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Yaw Asani Tanoh is concerned over the continued absence of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The MP in a recent interview indicated that her absence is due to the ill-health of her son and that once he's better, she will resume her duties in the country.



She also indicated that she sought permission and President Akufo-Addo is aware of everything she's going through.



Asani Tanoh in a reaction on UTV's Adekye Nsroma programme, feels there's more to it than meets the eye.

"This woman has left parliament more than six months now; she says her son is sick and we are joking with it . . . interestingly when she was interviewed she said the President knows everything happening to her; indeed family first but the people who left their families and voted for you, you have abandoned them. Is Adwoa Safo telling us that she cannot afford a nanny or ask any of her sisters to take care of that boy for at least a month so that she can be going back once in two months? There's a deep secret that probably the only person who knows is the President," he stated.



