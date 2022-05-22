Adwoa Safo’s absence bothered Akufo-Addo during E-Levy passage – Gender activist

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Sarah Adwoa Safo is still on leave

Adwoa Safo remains Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection



Cecilia Abena Dapaah acts as the Gender Minister



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was only bothered about the absence of Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP, Dome-Kwabenya, during the passage of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy, E-Levy, Gender activist, Affi Agbenyo has said.



According to her, the president is not bothered about the neglect of the Gender Ministry, where Adwoa Safo remains the substantive Minister despite leaving her post over 8-months ago.



She said, the government's posture toward the ministry is unfair, particularly at a time when the marginalised and the vulnerable are suffering.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Affi Agbenyo noted that, the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry needs a visionary leader whose ideas and interventions will cushion the vulnerable and prospective beneficiaries.



"The only time the Minister’s absence bothered the Presidency was when the Minister was needed as a Parliamentarian to cast her vote for the E-Levy bill to be passed.



“More than ever the Ministry of Gender is leaderless with a caretaker minister who is undoubtedly overwhelmed with her own responsibilities.



“In such difficult times which we all agree, the most vulnerable of us, the most marginalized of us require innovative interventions from government to survive but there is no Ministry taking care of us,” Agbenyo stressed.



Adwoa Safo's leave was extended by the President on October 6, 2021. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Sanitation Minister, continues to act as the Gender Minister.

“In her absence, and until further notice, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, to act as caretaker Minister,” the Presidency said in a statement.



Sarah Adwoa Safo, came under fire for neglecting her Parliamentary duties amid speculations that she has vowed not to return until given a leadership role in the House.



Some colleague MPs and members of the governing NPP have been calling for her removal. They are of the view that the MP is obstructing government business in the House.



In April, her Aide, Nana Dubin Kwapong, stated that she will return to the House when Parliament resumes from recess.