Adwoa Safo’s absence from parliament: You’re equally guilty – Ablakwa to Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken on his colleague MP, Kennedy Agyapong for going hard on Sarah Adwoa Sarfo following her continuous absence from parliament.

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Dome Kwabenya lawmaker has been absent from parliament for weeks.



Mr. Agyapong who shares the same political party colors with Ms. Safo has accused her of deliberately holding the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ransom with her demand that she be made the Deputy Majority Leader before she shows up in parliament to vote for the controversial e-levy.



“She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader”, he told GTV’s morning show, adding: “That woman has failed in life”.



“A whole minister, a cabinet minister, now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes; she should go to hell”, Mr. Agyapong dared the former Deputy Majority Leader, who is now the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Reacting to this development, Mr. Ablakwa in a Facebook post wondered why Mr. Agyapong is upset with Ms. Safo when he [Kennedy Agyapong] and Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra regional Minister last year absented themselves from parliament for 18 working days each without permission.



Mr. Ablakwa threatened to take the matter further to the Privileges Committee to ensure that the three absentee MPs, i.e Sarah Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong, and Henry Quartey lose their seats in parliament.

Below is Mr. Ablakwa’s full post:



From a thorough and unimpeachable assessment of the Votes and Proceedings of Parliament between October 26, 2021, and November 24, 2021; two NPP MPs: Ken Ohene Agyapong and Henry Quartey who is also Greater Accra Regional Minister were absent without permission from the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin, for 18 working days each.



I am therefore perplexed and wondering, in all sincerity, the basis for the discriminatory and unprincipled attacks on Sarah Adwoa Safo by our colleagues on the NPP side of the House, and particularly from Ken Ohene Agyapong who is equally guilty of the same offense he’s been raving and ranting about.



In all fairness, we expect and will also ensure that the Privileges Committee considers the matter of three absenting MPs and not one. Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 16 (1) of our Standing Orders must not and will not be applied selectively.



Realistically, Ghanaians should be preparing for three by-elections in Assin Central, Ayawaso Central, and Dome/Kwabenya.