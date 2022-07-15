Adwoa Safo’s absence helping Minority’s course in Parliament – Lecturer

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome–Kwabenya

A political science lecturer is urging the Minority in Parliament to continue jumping to the defense of the embattled New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Dome –Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo because her long absence is playing to their advantage.

Mr Jonathan Asante Okyere explained that the absence of the NPP MP brings the numbers of both sides of the house at par in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision of barring the NDC’s MP for Assin Central, James Gyeke Quayson from holding himself as a representative of the people of Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region.



The political analyst was reacting to claims of whether or not the Dome-Kwabenya MP’s seat had been declared vacant following her refusal to appear before the privileges committee to answer why she has been absent from parliament for more than 15 days without permission.



Mr Okyere speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s midday news on Friday, July 15, 2022, said the NPP MP’s action is a good omen for the Minority in Parliament.



He alleged there is a grand agenda on the part of the NPP to declare the seat of the embattled MP vacant to satisfy the egos of some personalities in the party.



He noted that the NPP Majority is pushing for a by-election in Dome-Kwabenya Constituency to seek a replacement for the MP who is in the United States of America caring for her sick son.

He claimed the grand agenda was that if the Dome-Kwabenya seat is declared vacant and the party wins it and also wins that of the Assin Central all in a by-election, then the NPP gets a clear majority in the house to enable them to push their bills through.



Meanwhile, NDC MP for Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region and a member of the privileges committee, A.B.A Fuseini has debunked claims the committee has declared the Dome-Kwabenya seat vacant.



According to him, no decision has been taken on the status of the MP who is also the Minister for Gender and Social Protection.



Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corp on Thursday, July 14, 2022, Alhaji Fuseini explained that the committee is yet to present its final report to the house for a decision to be taken on the matter.



According to him, the committee has not finished its report let alone go head to declare the embattled Minister's seat vacant.