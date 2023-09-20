Adwoa Safo’s apology in order – Stephen Ntim

NPP National Chairman , Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has expressed his endorsement of Adwoa Safo's recent public apology, emphasizing its significance in her political trajectory.

Chairman Ntim underlined that Adwoa Safo, as a dedicated member of the party, is taking the appropriate steps by expressing her apology.



"Adwoa Safo's apology is in order; I really support her objective because she knows the NPP is the only party she belongs to. So, she is doing what is expected of her, I mean the apology and all that," Chairman Ntim stated.



However, he made it clear that the final decision regarding Adwoa Safo's candidacy for the parliamentary seat and her potential return as a Member of Parliament ultimately lies in the hands of the party delegates and the constituents of Dome-Kwabenya.



"If the constituents accept her to be an MP once again despite all that has gone on, I, as Chairman, and the rest of the party leadership will back her with our spirits to become an MP. So, her fate rests in the hands of Dome-Kwabenya delegates, from polling station to the constituency level," Chairman Ntim said in an interview with Oman



Adwoa Safo, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, publicly apologized on Thursday, September 14, to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), particularly President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other party officials.

She cited personal and family issues as the reason for her extended absence from Parliament, during which her seat remained vacant. Some MPs had called for her seat to be declared vacant.



In 2022, Adwoa Safo was brought before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for her prolonged absence, having been invited on several occasions but failing to appear before the committee.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA