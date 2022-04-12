Adwoa Safo’s decision not to come to Parliament has cost us almost 1bn – NPP MP

Afigya Kwabre North constituency Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Collins Adomako-Mensah has joined a number of NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) who are criticizing the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo and accusing her of sabotaging the ruling administration.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Collins Adomako-Mensah said the absence of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection led to the delay in the passing of the E-levy has cost the government millions of money.



"As of now implementation has not even started . . . within three months, because of one person's decision not to come to Parliament, we've lost close to about a billion in terms of revenue . . . you can't take government for ransom," he charged.



Meanwhile, raising a defence for Adwoa Safo, Kwaku Kwarteng, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West constituency, says he doesn't believe she is sabotaging the government.

“I also do not think that we should blame her. We may blame her to the extent that her votes were not there to help the majority side get what we want. I don’t think you’ll blame her to say she is doing this maliciously. The majority of us don’t believe that Adwoa Safo is doing that maliciously,” he said.



