Adwoa Safo's drastic 24hr transformation must be probed - Clement Apaak

Collage of Adwoa Safo (top) and the alleged imposter

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has waded into the controversy surrounding a purported impersonation of Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Reports emerged on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, that a lookalike of the MP attended sitting in order to allow the Majority group to get the required numbers to reverse a vote on the rejection of the 2022 budget.



In a tweet of December 1, 2021, Apaak posted two photos to make his case. One of the MP in the house without a mask and the other of the MP wearing a mask during the budget passage.



His tweet read: "Hon. Adwoa Sarfo today (top) and Hon. Adwoa Sarfo, who was counted yesterday (below). How Hon. Adwoa Sarfo could transform this much in less than 24hr must be investigated. The imposter and those who brought her to impersonate ought not get away with this crime. Most shocking."



Ablakwa raises issue on floor



He is not the first opposition lawmaker to comment on the development. Speaking in an interview with Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, noted that the minority has reasons to suspect that the person who reported as the Dome Kwabenya MP was an imposter.

“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning; it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” he said.



Muntaka wades in



On his part, the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka also said, it is a matter of time before they get to the bottom of the mystery.



“Mr Speaker, my colleague Honourable Adwoa Safo is saying she was present yesterday. Mr Speaker, very soon we will get to know whether Honourable Adwoa Safo was truly in the chamber yesterday or it was a different person who was here yesterday,” Muntaka stated.



Adwoa Safo fights back

But the Dome-Kwabenya MP, while breaking her silence on the matter on the floor of the House on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, said that it was an insult that her colleague would infer such a thing.



“Mr. Speaker, I also want to state on record, Mr. Speaker, this is a House of Records and as a former Deputy Majority Leader of this House, I was present in this House yesterday and to state categorically that I cannot force Honourable Okudzeto, who is my friend on the other side, to dress the way I want him to dress and that is an insult on womanhood,” she said.



