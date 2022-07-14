1
Adwoa Safo’s fate in hands of MPs

93003932 Adwoa Safo

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has left the decision to sack Adwoa Safo as MP for Dome Kwabenya or not in the hands of the entire plenary.

The committee also in a 15-12 majority decision, decided that Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey’s excuse of absenting themselves from the House for 15 days was tenable and, thus, they should not lose their seats.

The three MPs were hauled before the Privileges Committee for absenting themselves from parliament for 15 days without permission.

Mr Agyapong’s excuse before the committee was that he was ill at that period. Mr Quartey also noted that he had a knee surgery, thus, his absence.

Ms Safo, however, did not appear before the committee and all attempts to get her to meet the committee via zoom proved futile.

She has been out of the country for close to a year taking care of her sick son in the United States.

The report of the committee, however, will be presented to the plenary for consideration and approval or otherwise.

Source: classfmonline.com
