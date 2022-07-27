Adwoa Safo's ‘political witch hunt’ accusation unfortunate - Majority Leader

Sarah Adwoa Safo (right) and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (left)

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has expressed his unhappiness with comments made by Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, that she has become a victim of political witch hunting.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on July 25, the Suame MP suggested that the comments by Adwoa Safo were unfounded.



He explained that he has always been trying to reach the MP through a number of means reiterating that despite sometimes communicating via messaging, however, at times, Adwoa Safo goes off and does not respond to him.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu detailed that Sarah Adwoa Safo intermittently surfaces online and responds to him after he has sent a barrage of messages to her.



Touching on some help rendered to the MP who has been absent for the last seven-months, he said he facilitated the decision by the Privileges Committee of Parliament to agree to a virtual meeting with her to enable her respond to the summons on why she was absent for more than 15 consecutive sittings without permission – a meeting she didn’t attend to.



This he indicated was after the aide to the Dome Kwabenya MP had engaged him on the developments.



“If Adwoa Safo all of a sudden comes to say we are doing witch hunting, I believe it is an unfortunate statement to have come from her. She should remember how some of us have stood behind her till date.



"Now she’s saying we are witch hunting her and wanting to disgrace her…as far as I am concerned, that is not the case,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

Sarah Adwoa Safo accused some members of the New Patriotic Party of seeking to use her current situation to seek their parochial interest.



She lamented that she has been unfairly treated by the party citing how they had failed to show solidarity with her as she navigates some family issues for which reason she has been absent from Parliament.



“In the last few months that I have been away from duties, albeit not intentionally, I have been a victim of a sustained political witch-hunt by some elements in the NPP and in Parliament to achieve their own parochial goals.”



“This has left me asking myself if this is happening because I am a woman who for just this one time needed some time off to deal with personal issues which were too dear to share with the larger public.



"In the face of all this, I have questioned why I have had to be treated differently by not enjoying the famous support of our party leadership both in Parliament and at the party level in my most difficult moment,” she wrote on her Facebook wall after the NPP National Delegates Conference in mid-July 2022.





DS/SARA