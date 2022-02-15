Adwoa Safo's seat could be declared vacant on February 17 – Reports

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

It is emerging that the seat of Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, could be declared vacant on Thursday, February 17, 2022, if she fails to show up in Parliament.



This is because she would have fulfilled the requirement in Article 97 (c) which states that an MP shall vacate his seat ‘if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker and he is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on privileges from fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet”.



Joy News Parliamentary correspondent Kwesi Parker Wilson reports that Adwoa Safo has written to the sit-in Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, to grant her an extension of leave on medical grounds.



However, the acting Speaker has turned down the request on basis that she did not attach relevant documents to back her claim.

“We have sighted a letter from Sarah Adwoa Safo to the Speaker of Parliament [Joseph Osei Owusu] asking for an extension of absence or leave in p=Parliament. You know that in Parliament, if you absent yourself continuously for 15-20 days, your seat is declared vacant and so she has asked for an extension of leave from parliament.



"The Speaker has written back to her…In fact, the letter as she wrote, she stated that her absence is due to health grounds and that the speaker responded by letting her know that she should provide document, evidence to support the claim that she is absent because of health grounds.



"That hasn’t been done and so her letter or that request, permission to absent herself from parliament hasn’t been approved.



"We are learning that next week hopefully by Wednesday or Thursday, the date will elapse for the absence of Madam Adwoa Safo and that perhaps the speaker might be forced to declare the seat vacant,” Kwesi Parker Wilson detailed on Accra-based Joy FM on Friday, February 11.



The journalist further disclosed that Parliament has had twelve sittings since it resumed thus leaving only three days for the grace period of Adwoa Safo to expire.



He said the Speaker will be forced to declare her seat vacant as pressure mounts on the majority leadership to act on the conduct of one of their own.

“If you claim you [Sarah Adwoa Safo] are on medical review, you have to support that with the necessary document. Let us know, let us have a better appreciation of why you have absented yourself from parliament.



You haven’t done that and since you haven’t done that, you cannot undermine the authority of the speaker and by extension parliament. And so you have to return to serve your people and your constituents.



“If you check the days, we have done about 12 days and you know parliament sits four times in a week. Monday, no sitting so between Tuesday and Friday, if you check it will happen on Thursday…that is when the 15 days will be up and so if she is not in Ghana and in the chamber on the 15th day, the speaker will be forced to declare her seat vacant” he added.



The issue of Sarah Adwoa Safo’s absence has become topical in recent times as two NPP MPs have said she is holding the party to ransom.



Kennedy Agyapong, whiles commending an NPP communicator for his loyalty to party despite unfair treatment, lamented how the party has ‘pampered’ some of its members to become ‘thin gods’.



“NPP has a problem. As for me ‘na truth go kill me’. I will tell you the way it is. The performance of Yaw Adomako Baafi [is very impressive] that even when you manipulated [elections] at the headquarters to oust him from office, he has still not given up. You can see that he is very committed to the NPP.

If what was done to him was done to Adwoa Sarfo, she would have taken NPP to ….do you understand?...Adwoa Sarfo is holding the whole NPP to ransom. It is the truth I’m saying.



I won’t cover it up because I have 2 children with her so when she is doing something which is wrong,[I won’t say it]. What is going on in NPP!!. It is very annoying. We have pampered some people to the extent that they have become thin gods for the party,” he said in Twi on February 8, 2022 on Oman FM.



New Juabeng South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi has also mentioned similar concerns indicating that the Dome-Kwabenya MP is using her seat to blackmail the government.



He said the lawmaker wants to be made the deputy majority leader.



“She said she will not come to Parliament if she is not given the Deputy Majority Leader position,” Michael Okyere Baafi disclosed.



“All 136 NPP MPs are always in Parliament except for Adwoa Safo. One person cannot hold the party to ransom,” he fumed in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

The absence of Adwoa Sarfo comes at a time when the Majority group in parliament is looking to use its slight numerical advantage to pass the controversial E-levy bill.



Meanwhile, pollster Ben Ephson is calling for the sacking of the MP for a by-election to be conducted.