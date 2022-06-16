2
Menu
News

Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school

Sarah Adwoa Safo 1 Sarah Adwoa Safo (right) and her son Kelvin (left)

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Privileges Committee schedules Adwoa Safo hearing to July 6

Adwoa Safo says family matters has made her unavailable for Parliamentary duties

Adwoa Safo, 3 others face Privileges Committee over absenteeism

Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong, one of the sons of embattled Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has graduated from Applewild School, a coed junior boarding and day school in Massachusetts, United States of America.

He was awarded a middle school diploma certificate to certify that he completed the prescribed course of study.

The graduation ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

In photos sighted by GhanaWeb on social media, Sarah Adwoa Safo is seen standing next to his son with a broad smile, elegantly dressed and sharing in his proud moments.

"Congratulations Kelvin. Mum is proud of you," the absentee MP for Dome-Kwabenya wrote.

Meanwhile, Sarah Adwoa Safo is expected to appear before members of the Parliament’s Privileges Committee on July 6 either in person or via video conferencing platform Zoom.

This is to enable her to respond to why she has been absent from Parliament for more than 15 sittings without permission.

See photos of Adwoa Safo and her son below:









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Related Articles: