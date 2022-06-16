Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school

Sarah Adwoa Safo (right) and her son Kelvin (left)

Privileges Committee schedules Adwoa Safo hearing to July 6

Adwoa Safo says family matters has made her unavailable for Parliamentary duties



Adwoa Safo, 3 others face Privileges Committee over absenteeism



Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong, one of the sons of embattled Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has graduated from Applewild School, a coed junior boarding and day school in Massachusetts, United States of America.



He was awarded a middle school diploma certificate to certify that he completed the prescribed course of study.



The graduation ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.



In photos sighted by GhanaWeb on social media, Sarah Adwoa Safo is seen standing next to his son with a broad smile, elegantly dressed and sharing in his proud moments.

"Congratulations Kelvin. Mum is proud of you," the absentee MP for Dome-Kwabenya wrote.



Meanwhile, Sarah Adwoa Safo is expected to appear before members of the Parliament’s Privileges Committee on July 6 either in person or via video conferencing platform Zoom.



This is to enable her to respond to why she has been absent from Parliament for more than 15 sittings without permission.



See photos of Adwoa Safo and her son below:





















