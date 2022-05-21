1
Adwoa Safo’s son receives expensive car as birthday gift

Adwoa Son Hkn Adwoa Safo’s son, Kelvin

Sat, 21 May 2022

Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Safo's son marks birthday

Adwoa Safo celebrates son on his birthday

Adwoa Safo absent from parliament

One of the children of the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya has received a Chevrolet Corvette posh car as a birthday gift.

The Chevrolet Corvette posh car is a luxurious car estimated to be around $60,000 (almost GH¢500,000).

Adwoa Safo’s son, Kelvin, is one of the two children of the MP shares with Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

The proud mother shared videos of Kelvin's new car on social media on Wednesday, May 18 with the caption “Kelvin's Perfect Birthday Gift...”

In the videos, Kelvin is seen standing beside the car as he received it from the seller and went ahead to test it.

A previous video the Gender Minister posted showed Kelvin checking out the same car in a showroom with the caption “Happy birthday son. Proud of the purposeful young man you have grown to become. Mummy loves you so much.”

Below is her post



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
