Adwoa Safo saga: Lawyer outlines possible outcomes, implications for NPP and government

Private Legal Practitioner Nana Yaw Osei has detailed the possible outcomes and implications should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) pursue its decision to sack Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo and declare her seat vacant.

The NPP and government is currently at the crossroads over whether or not to sack the Minister of Gender and Social Protection who has been absent from parliamentary duties without an excuse which has affected the numbers of the majority in passing the controversial e-levy.



Colleague Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central hinted that the NPP will be compelled to declare her seat vacant and hold a by-election as her demands including being made a Deputy Majority Leader are unachievable.



But addressing the issues and what the party stands to lose or gain Nana Yaw Osei who has been a member of the party’s disciplinary committee, noted that the decision to fire Adwoa Safo is not that easy.



Read the unedited version of his argument below;



If it’s that easy to get her removed from Parliament, why not trigger the requisite processes for same to be done.

1. I hear it’s being suggested that the MP can be dismissed from the party to make her seat (Dome-Kwabenya) vacant. Yes, it can be done.



2. It’s also possible to use parliamentary processes to get her out of Parliament. It’s true.



3. The EC will be compelled under the circumstances to organize a bye-election at the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency. Yes, it can be done.



4. However, is it automatic that the NPP will win the seat at that bye-election should items (1), (2) and (3) happen?



5. Can Adwoa Safo be barred from contesting the seat as an independent candidate? It is not possible!

6. Should Adwoa Safo decide to contest the seat as an independent candidate if she is removed and a by-election is held, will the NPP be strong enough to win the seat.



7. In other words, it’s the NPP that will definitely suffer some decrease in votes and so will be weakened. FACT!!!



8. Will the NDC not be strengthened to win the seat if items (1), (2) (3) and (6) above happen?



9. Has the time-consuming aspects of these processes, especially items (1) and (2) been taken into consideration by proponents of this infamous suggestion?



10. Should items (1) and (2) above be triggered, Adwoa Safo has to be given a HEARING at the party level or in Parliament otherwise a strong legal challenge could be mounted against the NPP and Parliament for not affording her the opportunity to defend herself.

11. Do you have an idea how long this legal tussle could take?



12. What would have happened to the E-Levy Bill you are so desperate to get passed?



Time certainly is not on your side. Stop the ‘noise’ in the media and use the requisite lawful/legal processes to see if you can achieve your aim.



For now, discerning Ghanaians can only be watching!