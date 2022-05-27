Adwoa Safo sets Twitter ablaze after breaking silence

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

Adwoa Safo's accent causes stir

Adwoa Safo referred to Privileges Committee by Speaker



I have not been served, Adwoa Safo



Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, has topped Twitter trends after she granted an interview on major issues that have been raised following her long absence in parliament and in her constituency.



Following her absence, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, directed she appears before the Privileges Committee after she breached the 15-day rule per Article 97 (1)(c) that says an MP cannot be absent in parliament for the said period without permission.



She was expected to appear before the committee Friday, May 27, 2022 but the committee adjourned the meeting due to the NPP Regional Executive elections which has been scheduled for May 27 and 28.



The MP who doubles as Gender Minister has sparked conversation after granting an interview on JoyNews. Whilst many have since raised issues about her what they say appears to be a strange accent, others have taken to social media to touch on some responses she gave during the said interview.

The MP, among many things revealed that she is unaware of her meeting with the Privileges Committee as she has not been served.



She also indicated that her long absence is to due her son's health which she has to take care of, after which she will return.



Its barely mid-morning and yet the MP is topping Trends on social media platform Twitter.



Many reactions are in regards to her accent and the fact that she is being paid while being away for a long while.



“Sarah Adwoa Safo is treating her child in the US. She abandoned her post as an MP & a minister of state for months and still being paid and her job intact. How many nurses or teachers can do that and still have their job?” Zadok tweeted



“You people for leave Adwoa Safo’s accent alone. Abrokyire dierr saaa oo. Me my text accent sef change” CheEsquire said

Here are some of the tweets





Adwoa Safo’s LAFA no dey vex me oo, I mean, It’s a free world.



Ebi the way Parliament dey lick wanna minds wey Dey bore me.



25th - Adwoa Will appear on 26th



26th (A) - Adwoa says “I am not aware”



26th (B) - She won’t appear because 1st Dep Speaker isn’t around Eiiii????‍????????????‍♂️ — NSS Personnel Are Suffering????????‍♂️ (@_ohemmanuel) May 26, 2022

Adwoa Safo’s accent now is like Efia Odo, what a change. ????#CalebYeslordWorld pic.twitter.com/yeM21KIboL — Caleb Yeslord (@caleb_yeslord) May 26, 2022

It’s interesting how people are focusing on Adwoa Safo’s accent than the issues she raised ???????? — Christian Yalley (@YalleyC) May 26, 2022

Listening to the interview carefully, can I say Adwoa Safo has not been in Parliament since she left? And who was that imposter??? — Akosua Journalist (@_theshugar) May 26, 2022

On a more serious note, I expect Adwoa SAFO upon her return to champion MAJOR CHANGES with regards to Maternity leave cuz she’s experiencing it first hand ! (That’s if she’s not sacked) https://t.co/JNsYnrOXaV — Baron (@_eyeofdagod) May 26, 2022

Seems Adwoa Safo’s accent is the topic of discussion now instead of the real issue. And we wonder why politicians take us for a ride. — Abdul Hafiz (@fizalid) May 27, 2022

Woman of the moment???? No one comes close✊ Honorable Adwoa Safo nie pic.twitter.com/nWCSl7vBTd — DHV™ (@mrsgod_) May 27, 2022

Is it The Black Americans that Voted for Adwoa Safo or Ghanaians cos..Bl3 this???? — Rex???????? (@RexfordKingsley) May 26, 2022

If the people of Dome Kwanenya vote Adwoa Safo as MP again, they deserve to be neglected and abused. — Tindam_Owoo???????? BringBackMyLand (@Tindam_) May 26, 2022

Adwoa Safo speaking like she has spent her whole life in America.



Accent mu Pro Max papapaa — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) May 26, 2022