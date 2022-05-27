0
Adwoa Safo sets Twitter ablaze after breaking silence

Sarah Adwoa Safo 1212112.png Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adwoa Safo's accent causes stir

Adwoa Safo referred to Privileges Committee by Speaker

I have not been served, Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, has topped Twitter trends after she granted an interview on major issues that have been raised following her long absence in parliament and in her constituency.

Following her absence, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, directed she appears before the Privileges Committee after she breached the 15-day rule per Article 97 (1)(c) that says an MP cannot be absent in parliament for the said period without permission.

She was expected to appear before the committee Friday, May 27, 2022 but the committee adjourned the meeting due to the NPP Regional Executive elections which has been scheduled for May 27 and 28.

The MP who doubles as Gender Minister has sparked conversation after granting an interview on JoyNews. Whilst many have since raised issues about her what they say appears to be a strange accent, others have taken to social media to touch on some responses she gave during the said interview.

The MP, among many things revealed that she is unaware of her meeting with the Privileges Committee as she has not been served.

She also indicated that her long absence is to due her son's health which she has to take care of, after which she will return.

Its barely mid-morning and yet the MP is topping Trends on social media platform Twitter.

Many reactions are in regards to her accent and the fact that she is being paid while being away for a long while.

Sarah Adwoa Safo is treating her child in the US. She abandoned her post as an MP & a minister of state for months and still being paid and her job intact. How many nurses or teachers can do that and still have their job?” Zadok tweeted

“You people for leave Adwoa Safo’s accent alone. Abrokyire dierr saaa oo. Me my text accent sef change” CheEsquire said

Here are some of the tweets



















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
