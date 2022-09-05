Adwoa Safo shares proud photoshoot moment with son

Adwoa Safo and her son, Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong

Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has taken to her official social media page to share pictures of herself and her son, Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong, in what appears to be a photoshoot session.

In one of the pictures, Adwoa Safo is seen beaming with smiles while beautifully dressed in a white top and peached coloured trousers and additionally holding a bag of a similar colour shade to match her outfit.



Her son, Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong, in a sole picture, flashes a smile at the camera while the one with his mom is without one.



“Telling my Children I Love them isn't a habit. It is my constant reminder to them that they are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Adwoa Safo captioned the four photos shared.



Adwoa Safo’s son on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, graduated from Applewild School, a coed junior boarding and day school in Massachusetts, United States of America.

He was awarded a middle school diploma certificate to certify that he completed the prescribed course of study.



"Congratulations Kelvin. Mum is proud of you," the embattled MP for Dome-Kwabenya wrote.



Sarah Adwoa Safo has been in the news recently following her long absence from the country and away from her Parliamentary duties.



She subsequently failed to appear before Parliament’s Privileges Committee to explain why she had been absent.

Her actions has currently necessitated the majority caucus to which she belongs to push for her seat to be declared vacant while the minority are against the move.



The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also recently relieved her of her post as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection – a move she says will help her focus on her Parliamentary work.



She was recently reported to be in the country when Parliament went on recess but her aide, Nana Dubin Kwapong, in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM on August 16 said she has returned to the United States of America.



The embattled MP has in the past explained that she will return to Parliament once issues bothering her family has been soughted out.

See below photos shared by Adwoa Safo

















Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







DS/PEN