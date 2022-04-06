Adwoa Safo should resign honorably - NPP MP advises

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency, others have been referred to Privileges Com.

A member of the Privileges Committee of Parliament, Michael Okyere Baafi, has advised the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, to resign following her referral to the Committee for abseentism.



According to him, it is better for her to resign rather than wait for any person in leadership or in caucus to table a motion for her to be expelled from the party as members of the majority caucus are already not satisfied with her conduct.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, he said “For me, she has not conducted herself well.

“…And her political ratings now automatically will come down because people are not satisfied, especially members of the Majority caucus are not happy with her. And so I think she should take the decision and that she shouldn’t sit down for any person in leadership or in caucus to table a motion for her to be expelled from the party or to be pushed out.”



His comments come after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred Sarah Adwoa Safo and two other MPs to the Privileges Committee for absenteeism.



The three MPs: Sarah Adwoa Safo of the Dome Kwabenya constituency;Kennedy Agyapong of the Assin North constituency; and Henry Quartey of the Ayawaso Central constituency were referred to the committee for absenting themselves for more than 15 sittings.



The Speaker’s decision is in line with Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 17 of the Standing Orders of Parliament which states emphatically that, “A Member shall not absent himself during a meeting for more than fifteen sittings without the permission in writing of the Speaker. Any member infringing this Order shall have his conduct referred to the Privileges Committee.”



Meanwhile, Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak, has filed a motion challenging the Speaker of Parliament’s decision to refer the three NPP Members of Parliament to the Privileges Committee.

Muntaka Mubarak, in a memo cited by GhanaWeb, urged Parliament “to revoke, cancel or rescind the referral made by The Rt. Hon. Speaker on the 5th day of April 2022, to the committee on Privileges to consider the issue of absence without permission from the House under Article 97 (1) (c) of the constitution and Standing Orders 15 and 16 of Honourables Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Henry Quartey and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.”



