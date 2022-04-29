Adwoa Safo supporters vow to boycott NPP Dome-Kwabenya constituency poll

Constituency Youth organiser for Dome Kwabenya, David Obiri Yeboah

NPP holds delegates conferences

Adwoa Safo supporters accuse Election Committee of sabotage



NPP delegates elect constituency executives



Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, have threatened to prevent the constituency elections scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022 from coming off.



This according to them is due to an attempt by the Constituency Elections Committee to create a dubious and flawed album that seeks to disenfranchise sympathizers of the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



These aggrieved candidates have however headed to court to secure an injunction so that their grievances could be heard.

The Constituency Youth organiser for Dome Kwabenya, David Obiri Yeboah, said, “we are withdrawing from the race. It will not cause any mayhem if we do so. The party is hell-bent on taking the MP out, but the painful aspect is that we are not representing the MP. She joined the party on her own and I will work with anybody the party chooses, and so if Oquaye comes as an MP, I will still work with him,” Citinewsroom.com quoted him as having said.



The New Patriotic Party has begun its elections to select persons who will lead the party into the 2024 elections. The polls which began on April 28, 2022 will end on Monday May 2, 2022.



The positions to be contested include Constituency Chairperson, First Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Second Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Constituency Secretary, Constituency Assistant Secretary, and Constituency Treasurer.



The rest are Constituency Organiser, Constituency Women Organiser, Constituency Youth Organiser, and Constituency NASARA Coordinator.