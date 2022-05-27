Adwoa Safo tackles Ken Agyapong, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over Deputy Majority Leader claims

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP Dome-Kwabenya

Adwoa Safo breaks silence in a TV interview

Restates commitment to Parliament and President



Says she will be back to continue as MP and Minister



Sarah Adwoa Safo has disputed reports by some of her colleagues that she had demanded at a point to be named Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament.



The claim came up earlier this year when her repeated absence from the House led to difficulties in conducting government business, a situation that led to some colleagues labelling her a 'saboteur.'



“That is so, so untrue and I forgive anybody who goes out there to insult me because of hearsay and third-party people telling them what they think they know, which is all untrue.



“Silence is golden and it was best for me to wait and respond appropriately. This is an attempt to bring my reputation into disrepute, what I have worked for since I was 29 years old and I don’t think I wanted to give in to that,” she added.

One of the first New Patriotic Party lawmakers to make the claim was New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi, who said in a February 2022 interview that: “She said she will not come to Parliament if she is not given the Deputy Majority Leader position.



“All 136 NPP MPs are always in Parliament except for Adwoa Safo. One person cannot hold the party to ransom,” he fumed.



The claim was subsequently reiterated by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as well as other MPs on different platforms.



Adwoa Safo in her first interview this year said she will be back to Ghana in due course to continue her work as a lawmaker and Minister of State.



She has been in the United States since late last year catering for her sick son, she stated on JoyNews channel on May 26.