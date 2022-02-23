Adwoa Safo was given GH¢120k before coming to Parliament - Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Safo

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, has alleged that Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare gave him GH¢120,000 to be deposited into the bank account of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, for her to be in Parliament and work for the government.



“I have vowed not to insult, like I will blast her today. Adwoa Safo, Chief of Staff called me, I went there and [she] said now this is what she is saying, I swear [on] my mother’s grave, Chief of Staff gave me GH¢120,000 to deposit in Adwoa Safo’s bank account.



“I put the money there, I deposited it in her Fidelity bank account, you can ask her PA if what I am saying is not the truth. I deposited the money there. Now, because of how she is behaving we are in opposition,” a furious Kennedy Agyapong said on Asaase Radio, Tuesday, February 22.



He added, “Now we are in opposition, the way Adwoa Safo is treating the party, it is clearly showing that we are in opposition and this shouldn’t be tolerated at all.”

Agyapong, who has two children with the MP had over the past week raised issues with her conduct.



According to him, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has failed in life for requesting that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament.



He wondered why a cabinet minister will now want to occupy a position that is below the rank of a Minister.



Speaking on the rampant absence of Adwoa Safo from Parliament in an earlier interview with GTV, Kennedy Agyapong alleged:



“She says she wants to be Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole cabinet minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes, she should go to hell.



“You don’t come to Parliament and you are on TikTok dancing? Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo, get it straight. I am very furious because people are insulting me because I went there to campaign for her. Mike Oquaye the Speaker, the man that I respect very well, I campaigned against his son because Adwoa used my kids, calling me and begging me to help her. And now everybody is insulting me for doing that but I have not regretted it, she is very responsible when it comes to the kids,” he said on GTV Monday, February 21.

Asked how many days she has been absent from Parliament, he answered, “More than 15 days and the law says 15 days.”



Asked again whether Ghanaians should expect her seat to be declared vacant, he said: “Why not? She should go and contest on TikTok.”



Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) believe she is sabotaging the government.



Also, MP for New Juabeng South, Micheal Okyere Baafi, had stated that she is making the work of the government in Parliament difficult.



“All the problems the government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.