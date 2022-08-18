0
Adwoa Safo will be available after recess; she will accept any decision taken by Speaker - Aide

Sarah Adwoa Safo1313243456 Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The special assistant to the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Nana Dubin, has said that the MP is ready to accept any decision taken by Speaker Alban Bagbin regarding her stance in the House.

According to Nana Dubin, even though Sarah Adwoa Safo is currently out of the country, she will be available when Parliament reconvenes after its long break, where the Speaker is expected to decide on a report presented to him by the Privileges Committee as to whether to declare her seat vacant or not.

“The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya will be present after Parliament’s recess and will take any decision the Speaker of Parliament gives in good stride,” citinewsroom.com reports

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, suspended his ruling on the fate of Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency on July 28, 2022.

The speaker, ahead of Parliament’s recess, was expected to deliver a final ruling on the matter of the MP who was referred to the Privileges Committee for absenting herself for more than 15 sittings of the house without permission.

The committee, by a majority decision, had recommended the declaration of Adwoa Safo’s seat as vacant, paving the way for a by-election in Dome Kwabenya.

However, during the House's debate before the recess, the majority and minority sides took diverging views on what should become the fate of the absentee MP.

Whereas the majority led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu called for a declaration of Adwoa Safo’s seat as vacant, the minority led by Haruna Iddrisu argued otherwise.

IB/BOG

