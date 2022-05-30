Adwoa Safo will be in contempt if she fails to appear before privileges committee – Joe Wise

Joseph Osei-Owusu

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has negated the claim by the embattled Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Sarah Adwoa Safo that she has not been duly invited to appear before the Committee in connection with her long absence from the chamber.

According to Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, who is the Chairman of the Privileges Committee, parliament used the same medium the media used in managing to have her speak recently.



Speaking to Accra-based Joy News a few days ago, Ms Safo claimed that she can only come to Ghana if her son, who is sick in the United States of America, is fully healed.



However, Mr Osei-Owusu, who is also the MP for Bekwai, argued that the Dome-Kwabenya MP, who is also the Minister of Gender and Social Protection, had been duly invited to appear before the Committee.



He explained further that an email was sent to her through her known email address, followed by a WhatsApp message to all her known contacts in the United States of America.

Mr Osei-Owusu said the Committee further followed up with a letter to her office in parliament, so, she cannot tell the Committee she had not been duly invited.



“It was these same channels that the radio station used in getting her to speak on her invitation to appear before Committee” that parliament used, he stressed.



He said the committee will make a decision on her if she fails to appear.



She will be in contempt of the Committee if she does not take measures to appear before it, the First Deputy Speaker said on Accra-based Joy FM on Saturday, May 28, 2022.