Adwoa Safo will remember what Akufo-Addo has done if she has some gratitude – Annor Dompreh

Annor Dompreh says Akufo-Addo has been good to Adwoa Safo

If Adwoa Safo wants my position, I will give it to her - Annor Dompreh



A new ministry was created for Adwoa Safo - Annor Dompreh



Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh, has bemoaned the absence of Dome/Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo from Parliament.



He indicated that the MP (Member of Parliament) is deliberately absenting herself to sabotage the government.



Annor Dompreh added that Adwoa Safo should not think she is harming the government by her absence because she is rather harming herself.



“If she has some gratitude she should think and think again. Because what is happening is not ordinary. It is not because you have experienced a misfortune so you are writing excuses, … there is something behind her behaviour, nobody here is a kid," he said.

“She should think carefully of the past. Nobody cuts off an arm that feeds him or her. Our father Akufo-Addo has done nothing to you,” Annor Dompreh said in Twi in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to the Majority Chief Whip who is also the MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been good to Adwoa Safo and she has no reason to be treating the government the way she is.



“I entered Parliament the same year as Adwoa Safo. We are all party faithful but a new ministry was created for her and she was also made a Deputy Leader in Parliament. So, if she has gratitude she should remember that our Father Akufo-Addo has been good to her."



“What wrong have we done her that she is treating us like this. If she wants my position as a chief whip, she should come and I will give her the position,” he said.



The Dome Kwabenya MP has been absent from Parliament since December 2020. This has led to calls for her seat to be declared vacant to pave the way for a by-election to elect a new parliamentary representative for the area.



Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been outside the country, has been accused by members of the New Patriotic Party of deliberately sabotaging government business by absenting herself from Parliament and her post as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.