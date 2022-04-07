Adwoa is powerful! - MFWA boss wonders why Akufo-Addo can't sack MP

Sulemana Braimah has wondered why Akufo-Addo cannot sack Adwoa Safo

Speaker of Parliament refers three MPs to Privileges Committee of Parliament for absenteeism

Akufo-Addo questioned about his decision to keep MP as minister



Kennedy Agyapong, other two MPs absent from parliament for over 15 meetings



The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has described the Member of Parliament of Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, as a powerhouse whose influence is so strong that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cannot even touch her.



In a tweet made by the MFWA boss, he wondered how it is that the MP, who is also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, is still at post when in practice, she has not been at the job for many months.



“So why hasn't the President sacked her? Adwoa is powerful!” he wrote.

He also questioned the silence of other MPs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the matter.



“Why are the NPP MPs not criticizing President Akufo Addo for still keeping absentee Adwoa Sarfo as Minister? Removing her from Parliament is complex but the President can remove her as Minister in just a second,” he added.



Sarah Adwoa Safo’s absence from parliament and the country has dealt a lot of challenges for the government as has been expressed by many, including MPs.



In the most recent development, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred the MP and two others: Kennedy Agyapong of the Assin Central constituency, and Henry Quartey of the Ayawaso Central constituency to the Privileges Committee of Parliament over their absenteeism.



People & Places