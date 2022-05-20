Aerial view of the Achimota Forest land

Achimota Forest has not been sold, Lands Minister

Social media users react to the sale of Achimota Forest



The Owoo family: Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest land



The dynamics around the 90-year-old Achimota Forest in Accra have come with many twists since Tuesday, May 17, 2022, when the first news on the brouhaha surrounding whether the area is being given out to private development or not was made public.



The government, through the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has clarified the circumstances surrounding this case, stating that the government has no intention to sell the Achimota Forest.



“Achimota Forest has NOT and will NOT be sold!!!,” the minister wrote on his Facebook page.



Also, there has been the Owoo family angle, where it has emerged that this was the family that sold the piece of land that currently houses the reserve, to the government.

But how big a land, is the Achimota Forest that has raised so many eyebrows in the last few days?



A video shot by one of Ghana’s foremost drone pilots and documentary producers, Edem Srem, and shared on his YouTube channel, shows the vast vegetative cover of the forest as well as the beauty of the area.



“The Achimota Forest found in Ghana is over 90 years old. It is the only major green belt in the capital city of Ghana, Accra. It houses the Achimota Senior High School and the Achimota Golf Course. The forest in recent years has become a prayer haven for many Christians in Ghana,” the caption under the video read.



Watch the video here:







Also, read this story on The Owoo family: Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest land earlier published by GhanaWeb.