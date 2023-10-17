Aerial views of the Volta Region after spillage of Akosombo, Kpong dams

An aerial view of some part of the Volta Region

Several parts Volta Region have been devastated by the flood caused by the spillage of excess water from two dams in the region, the Akosombo Dam and the Kpong Dam.

More than 10,000 Ghanaians have been forced to evacuate from their homes and several properties including homes and appliances in them as well as farms and vehicles have been destroyed.



The government has had to form an inter-ministerial committee to assess the extent of the havoc caused by the spillage in other to provide the needed assistance to the citizenry.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has even visited the hardest hit communities, including Mepe and has assured them that his government would do all it can to get them out of the current situation.



Aerial footages of the Volta Region sighted by GhanaWeb shows the extent of damage caused by the flood.



The pictures showed vast acres of land overtaken by flood water.

Farms, parks, as well as structures, including homes, schools, hospitals and companies could be seen submerged in water.



