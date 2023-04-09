Afaglo storms Keta to support Kojo Jones’ campaign

Novihoho Afaglo of Klikor visits Keta to support Kojo Jones

Source: Philip Antoh, Contributor

As part of effort to strengthen the support-base of the grassroots of the opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC), the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susagtad Boat Building, Mr. Novihoho Afaglo has visited Keta in the Volta Region to ignite the party for victory 2024.

The visit also took him to the camp of one of the leading aspiring parliamentary hopeful, Efo Kojo Jones Mensah, to support his campaign and also organise the party head of both the parliamentary and flagbearership contest.



Mr. Afaglo advised the parliamentary hopeful to be optimistic, resolute and above all also exhibit the core values of the party which is probity and accountability.



He charged the candidate and the other contestants to display unity, love and togetherness during and after this internal contest.

Mr. Afaglo also appealed for the need of a descent campaign among all aspirants and called on supporters of all sides to exercise moderation in utterances to curb disunity.



“I want to use this medium to remind delegates that all the aspirants are good but Efo Kojo Mensah is the best,” he stated.