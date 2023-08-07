Afenyo-Markin, Ato Forson ‘wine and dine’ after intense debate in Parliament

Afenyo-Markin, Ato Forson seen sharing a meal after intense debate in parliament

In an unexpected turn of events, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, two prominent members of parliament of opposing political parties, have been seen sharing a meal together on the evening of Ato Forson’s birthday.

This moment of camaraderie came after Afenyo-Markin, who is the deputy majority leader engaged in a heated debate with the minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson when the two sides interrogated the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review as presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on July 31, 2023.



During the debate on the floor of the house, the deputy majority leader resurrected the mantra ‘eeiii Ato’ as he made his case against the claims by the minority leader.



However, instead of carrying their disagreements beyond the walls of Parliament, the two politicians were seen at a table and having the best of time.



The deputy Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin teased that he had more physically appeal than his colleague, Ato Forson.

“I am saying to the birthday boy [reference to Ato Forson], I am more handsome than him. He should debate it,” he said to the amusement of everyone.



Dr Ato Forson on the other hand advised that, despite the political differences, they are one.



“We are brothers, regardless of the political differences”.



The deputy minority leader wished his colleague a happy birthday and they shared laugher together.

Eyewitnesses joined in to share the moment with both individuals putting their political differences aside and having a good time.





Brotherly gestures;



