Afenyo Markin delivers Health Center to Woarabeba Community

The newly constructed Health Centre

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin has delivered a newly constructed Health Centre to the Woarabeba community in his Constituency. The construction was fully funded by the Member of Parliament.

The fully furnished facility, named after Nii Ephraim (a former MCE), was handed over to the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, upon commissioning.



Woarabeba is a drag net fishing community located on the east coast of Winneba in the Effutu Constituency. It is linked by a 3km road constructed through the industry of the Member of Parliament a couple of years ago.



The social life and education are also expected to receive a boost when a library and a social/recreational Center under construction are completed.

The Central Regional Police Band used the opportunity to appreciate Hon. Afenyo Markin for continuing support.



In a citation presented to him, the Police, while applauding his “high sense of leadership”, says “we appreciate your enormous contribution which dare not go unnoticed”