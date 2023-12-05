Afenyo-Markin launches ‘Effutu Health Shepherd’, an initiative to deal with fibroid and hernia

Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markin

Source: Isaac Amoah-Asare, Contributor

Barely a few months into the launching of a campaign against Hepatitis B in Effutu and its environs, the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markin has embarked on a new journey to help deal with the health challenges facing his constituents.

He launched the "Effutu Health Shepherd", an initiative aimed at dealing with surgical operations and medication for fibroid and hernia cases that seem to be gaining roots in the municipality.



Speaking on Osimpam FM and Radio Peace as the MP visited the Constituency, Mr. Afenyo Markin stated that he was committed to the health of his constituents hence, his decision to roll out such a policy to deal with such ailments.



According to the Deputy Majority leader of Parliament, the initiative has become necessary due to the recent insurgence of the diseases and pledged to do his best to help deal with them.



The lawmaker emphasized that the enrollment of the Hepaguard Project spearheaded by the Mumbies Foundation has yielded results as many constituents have been screened and provided with the needed medication to make sure Hepatitis B is eradicated from the area.

He was optimistic that the new initiative will go a long way to to ensure that constituents remain healthy and strong at all times.



He tasked Dr. Bota of the Effutu Municipal Hospital as well as Dr. Prah of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital to ensure the initiative was well executed without any hitches.



Meanwhile, constituents with eye problems starting from Monday, December 4, 2023, are being registered to seek free medical attention.