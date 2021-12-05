Afenyo Markin reveals NDC plot to beat Joe Wise on December 1

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, deputy Majority Leader

NDC MPs planned to assault First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

The plan was to be led by Ashaiman MP



Afenyo Markin says the NDC have made it a habit to exhibit violent conduct



Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu has disclosed what he says was a plot by colleagues on the side of the National Democratic Congress to assault First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu.



Afenyo Markin, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader disclosed on the December 4, 2021 edition of Joy FM’s News File programme that the plot was specifically to assault Joe Wise if he adjourned sitting on December 1 when the Majority filed a motion to reverse the 2022 budget approval by the Majority.



He said the plot was elaborately planned from the assault which they ditched after the sit-in Speaker suspended instead of adjourning as they suspected, to attempting to snatch the mace and eventually the chair.

“When he was about ruling, they rehearsed. I saw them, I have been in the chamber. People changed positions, some people walked out. And you see, some people have made themselves gentle sould but they are the most poisonous.



“That day, my colleague from Ashaiman, they thought Joe Osei-Owusu was adjourning so they took positions, they were supposed to beat him. He was going to take the other direction but God being so good, he suspended sitting so they couldn’t get access to him, he left.



“The next strategy was to get the mace out, so Marshall got wind of it and went to protect the mace. They were supposed to take the chair, eventually the Ashaiman MP, remember he did the same thing to Ursula Owusu. He has been stationed to do that, he is the hatchet man.



“When there is nonsense, he will be nominated to execute the nonsense. Sometimes I sit in the chamber afraid of my own life, I fear for my life because smallest thing, we are debating then you threaten somebody, I will beat you. I will beat you,” he quizzed.





Parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, turned chaotic after Joe Wise overruled a motion by the minority to have the approval of the 2022 budget statement reversed.



The minority caucus in parliament had earlier argued that the deputy speaker erred in counting himself as part of the MPs present for which a supposed quorum was formed and the budget statement passed.



They maintained that his role as acting speaker meant he had no casting vote and thus the NPP had not satisfied the number of MPs present to accept the budget.



The Bekwai MP in dismissing the motion and arguments of the minority caucus stated that there was a distinction between who a deputy speaker was and who a Speaker is.



He said, “any attempt to read and interpret the constitution of ‘Mr. Speaker’ to include the deputy speakers is a misreading and a misapplication of the constitution”.

“First it must be clear that a deputy speaker is not a Speaker. Indeed Article 96 (1) of the Constitution says and I quote ‘the shall be two deputy speakers who shall be elected by members of parliament from among members of parliament” he explained.



After suspending sitting, Joe Wise did not return to the seat and the house was adjourned by Second Deputy Speaker who also presided over the house the following day.



The sitting of December 2 was brief, lasting some four minutes, after the leadership of both Caucuses agreed to set up a committee to deescalate tensions before the House reconvenes next Tuesday.