Affected officer receiving treatment - Prison Service provides update on court shooting incidence

The Ghana Prisons Service says its officer who was at the center of a gunshot incident at the Accra Law Court Complex on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, is well and responding to treatment.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported on how the Law Court Complex in Accra was thrown into a state of fear and panic when a prison officer accidentally discharged his weapon in a courtroom.



According to graphic.com.gh report, the incident happened at the Criminal Court 5 during the hearing of the trial of four persons alleged to have kidnapped some two Canadians.

The prison officer who accidentally discharged his weapon is part of the team that brings remand prisoners to the court for trial.



Immediately the gunshot was heard, there was panic as people in the courtroom took cover while others run helter-skelter.



The presiding judge, Justice Lydia Marfo, suspended proceedings.



In an update, the Prisons Service said that the officer is at the Police Hospital in Accra.



“The affected officer is receiving treatment at the police hospital and is in a stable condition,” a statement signed by CSP Courage Atsem, Chief Public Relations Officer said.

It further stated that investigations have been initiated into the incident, while assuring the public that they will continue to promote public safety.



“Meanwhile, the Ghana Prisons Service has commenced preliminary investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident.



“The Prisons Administration wishes to assure the general public and all stakeholders especially the judges and all clients of the law courts of our commitment to promoting public safety. Proactive precautionary measures have thus been out in place to forestall the recurrence of such unfortunate incident,” the statement concluded.