Afi Azaratu Yabuku appointed new Executive Secretary of Small Arms And Light Weapons Commission

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed former Executive Director of the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), Afi Azaratu Yabuku, as the new Executive Secretary for the Small Arms And Light Weapons Commission.



Her appointment took effect on Thursday, April 28, 2022.



The Commission in a statement indicated that she took over from Mr. Jones B. Applerh who is the immediate past Executive Secretary of the establishment.



“The Board of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Afi Azaratu Yakubu by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President of the Republic of Ghana as the new Executive Secretary of the Commission effective Thursday, April 28th 2022.



“Mrs. Afi Yakubu replaced the immediate past Executive Secretary Mr Jones B Applerh,” part of a statement from the Commission read.





The statement added that Mrs. Afi Yabuku brings onboard her vast experience in the security sector and is expected to utilize it in curbing the proliferation and misuse of small arms and light weapons.



Profile Of The New Executive Secretary



Mrs. Afi Yakubu was the immediate past Executive Director of the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) and once the Secretary for the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA).



She has over twenty (20) years of experience in conflict prevention, peacebuilding and advocacy for security and development in Africa.



Education:



Mrs Afi Yakubu holds an Executive MA in Organisation and Systems Development from the Gestalt Centre for Organisational Development, Cleveland, Ohio, USA, an MA in Television for Development (Development Communication), University of Southampton, UK, a Graduate Diploma in Communication Studies, University of Ghana and a Certificate of participation on a Topical Seminar: The Security Challenge of Small Arms and Light Weapons Proliferation in Africa, from the Centre for Strategic Studies, National Defence University, Washington, USA.

Relevant Skills



Madam Afi Yakubu has a proven track record in communication and advocacy for peace and security, especially conflict management, both locally and internationally.



She has a good understanding of grassroots conflict dynamics and security threats, gender mainstreaming, and is excellent at maintaining partnerships and empowerment of women and the youth.



She is a proficient cross-cultural mobiliser. She has led several national and international advocacy campaigns and citizen engagement for policy and social change including those by ECOWAS, AU and the United Nations.



She was once a Trainer of youth groups on Alternative Paths to Peace in the Niger Delta for the Women's Centre for Peace and Development (WOPED) in Nigeria and a Trainer on Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) in South Sudan for the Bonn International Centre for Conflict Studies (BICC).



She trained traditional rulers of the Northern Region on Small Arms and Conflicts in Northern Ghana for the Northern Regional House of Chiefs in 2007.



Membership Of Boards And Other Networks

Mrs. Yakubu was a Board Member of the Ghana National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (2006 to 2008), a Founding Member of the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA), a Member of the National Election Early Warning Working Group under the National Peace Council in 2016 and a Member of Women Situation Room – Ghana (WSR Ghana) established to mitigate conflict before, during and after the 2016 general elections of Ghana.



She was a member of the Drafting Team of the National Action Plan for the Implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000) on WOMEN, PEACE & SECURITY (GHANAP 1 and GHANAP 2) in 2012 and 2019 respectively.



Research And Publications



Mrs. Afi Yakubu has researched and authored numerous articles on a variety of development-related issues including gender and development, peace and security, social mobilisation with support from the Ghana Government as well as International Development Co-operations.



She was the Producer and Editor of: “Focus on Small Arms in West Africa”; a quarterly newsletter of the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) since 2001.



She edited the book: “Introduction to Small Arms” by Napoleon Abdulai in 2005. Some of her research work include “Communicating Difference Between and Among People in Conflict”; an MA Research, University of Southampton, England 1997 which was unpublished.



Awards

Mrs. Afi Yakubu is a recipient of numerous awards. Some of the awards received include:



1. Martin Luther King Peace and Social Justice Award, Embassy of USA, Ghana, 2013



2. Rolf Edberg Award on Peace and the Environment, 2006



3. Dagbon Personality of the Year in recognition of her work in conflict prevention and peace-building in Northern Ghana, 2005



