Afia Akoto gives Accra FM 48-hours to apologise over alleged Adwoa Safo impersonation

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loan Centre (MASLOC), Afia Akoto has through her lawyers demanded a retraction and apology from Class Media Group, who are managers of Accra FM.



Afia Akoto’s 48-hour ultimatum is in connection with her impersonation of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sara Adwoa Safo as alleged by a panellist who was part of a political talk show on Accra FM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



Sarah Adwoa Safo dominated the news space after the majority side of parliament voted to approve the 2022 budget which the minority had rejected on November 26, 2021.

Amidst the controversy that marked the budget approval, the minority alleged that an impersonator voted in the stead of the Dome Kwabenya MP.



To back the allegation of impersonation, pictures of some Ghanaians were used to cite differences between the Dome Kwabenya MP and the supposed impersonator.



During a panel discussion of the budget approval process, Baah Achemfuor stated that he had information about the supposed impersonator.



He alleged the impersonator to be Afia Akoto of the NPP while stating that “Afia Akoto can do anything to save NPP and Akufo-Addo...If Afia has to cut her leg for the NPP to remain in power, she will do it."



But according to a report by Daily Guide Network, the Deputy MASLOC CEO has instructed her lawyers who have since written to Class Media group to demand a retraction and apology for the claims made by the panellist.

Marfo and Associates in the letter noted that Baah Achemfuor by his claims has exposed their client to “public ridicule, verbal attacks and threats through anonymous phone calls” and are "instructed to demand an immediate apology and a retraction of the statement attributed to our client within 48 hours upon receipt of this letter in the same prominence that you gave your earlier publication.”



The lawyers noted that they will seek appropriate legal redress should the owners of the media company not heed to the demands of their client.



"Please be informed that if you fail to retract and apologise to our client within 48 hours upon receipt of this letter, we shall proceed with appropriate legal processes to vindicate our client’s rights without any further recourse to you,” the report quoted the lawyers.



