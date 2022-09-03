Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS inaugurates 13-member Board to enhance academic standards

Some dignitaries at the ceremony

Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor

A 13 Member Board of Governors for the Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School (AKAGSHS) at Trabuom in the Ashanti Region has been reconstituted to enhance the academic standards of the school.

The new board of governors chaired by Mrs Felicia Dapaa, an old student of the school and currently the Coordinating Director for the Greater Accra Regional Coordination Council has a three-year mandate subject to reappointment for another term.



The board as the highest decision-making body of the school will control the general policy of the institution subject to further directives from the Ghana Education Service Council and the Ministry of Education.



Inaugurating the board on Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education Mrs Mary Owusu Afriyie called on the board to work towards uplifting the image and standard of the school.



She called on the board to follow due processes in the discharge of its duties, "the Board submits to the Ghana Education Service Council through the Director General, the Regional Director and an annual report on the preceding year covering all aspects of the activities in the school submitted to them"

Chairperson of the Board Mrs Cecilia Dapaa in her speech said the new leadership will bring their expertise and experiences to bear on the management of the school.



She emphasized that the new Board will collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that operations and projects of the previous board continued in the interest of the school.



The new Board Chair however called on the staff and students to focus on their studies get the right training and put the school's name on the world map after their studies.