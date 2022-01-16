Afia Pokuaa salutes Nigel Gaisie for apologizing to Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong and Nigel Gaisie

Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has won the heart of broadcaster Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady, after he rendered sincere apologies to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

It will be recalled that Prophet Nigel Gaisie during a recent interview with Kofi TV struck out at the Assin Central MP, after threatening to deal with him.



Mr. Agyapong had earlier disclosed in an interview he would deal ruthlessly with Nigel Gaisie for peddling rumours that he [Ken] had suffered a stroke and was seeking medical attention in the United States.



However, a few days after his outburst on Kofi TV, Prophet Nigel Gaisie retracted his comments against the MP and asked for reconciliation.

“I said yesterday that I will pray against you (during the Kofi TV interview), I retract and apologize for all that harsh words but I was tired. Kennedy, we love you and let’s talk. Stop attacking the church, because of you a lot of people are not going to church and it’s not good,” Nigel said in a viral audio.



Reacting to this, however, Afia Pokuaa doused out her respect for the man of God, saying a real man is the one who apologizes after doing something unhealthy.



"RESPECT to Nigel Gaisie for this. A man is indeed a man when he apologises after he errs. RESPECT to the man," she wrote on Instagram.