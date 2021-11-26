Afienya, Prampram residents in darkness as thieves steal transformer

The thieves are yet to be identified and arrested

Residents of Adjumador near Liberty House in the Afienya-Prampram District are currently in darkness after suspected thieves stole their transformer.

The ECG transformer is the only source of power supply to the entire community thus, its absence has caused a major blackout.



In a November 25, 2021 statement, the Assembly Member for Afienya Electoral Area disclosed that the thieves carried out their operation at dawn.



“I would like to bring to the attention of the Management of ECG- Afienya–Prampram District that some individuals suspected to armed robbers have this dawn 25/11/2021 carried out an operation in the said Community by removing the main ECG transformer that serves the entire community, which resulted in a blackout in the whole enclave.”

Habibu A. Mohammed, who issued the statement, noted that his residents reported the theft case and subsequent blackout to him.



He, therefore, drew the attention of the district manager of ECG to initiate an emergency response to resolve their light crisis.



Meanwhile, it is unknown if residents are still experiencing the blackout at the time of filing this report.