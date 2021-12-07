Afigya Kwabre North MP rewards farmers in his constituency

Collins Adomako-Mensah presenting the prize to the overrall best farmer

As parts of efforts to promote youth involvement in agriculture within his constituency, the Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah has taken up the full cost of prize packages for the best farmer as well as best youth farmer in the constituency.

Friday, December 3, 2021 marked the 37th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebrations and Collins Adomako-Mensah was in his constituency to celebrate the men and women whose sacrifices, he believes ensure availability of food to his constituents and the country.



In appreciation of their contribution to the development of the country, Collins Adomako-Mensah donated a tricycle (aboboyaa) to the overall best farmer in the constituency.



The best youth farmer in the constituency was also given a double decker fridge and other prizes.



The Best Youth Farmer category, which is a brainchild of the MP was created to whip up youth interest in farming.



In a Facebook post, Adomako-Mensah disclosed that he took up the challenge of honouring the farmers to dissuade the youth from the misconception that farming is the preserve of the old.

He charged the youth in the country to develop interest in agriculture and help the government achieve its objective for the Planting for Jobs initiative.



“Last year I adopted the Best Youth Farmer category and donated towards the awards even before i assumed office as MP. This year I went a step further and donated towards the overall best farmer as well as the best youth farmer. I paid in full the total package for both the best farmer and the best youth farmer categories.



“For the overall best farmer, I donated a tricycle popularly known as “aboboyaa” and for the best youth farmer i donated a double decker fridge. The idea is to encourage our farmers both young and old to recognize that Agriculture has evolved over the years and that farming is not the preserved of the underprivileged,” he posted on Facebook.







