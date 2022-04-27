Aflao E-Block contractor visits site in readiness to complete project

David Agbeli, contractor for Aflao Community Day Senior High Technical School project

Source: GNA

Mr David Agbeli, contractor for Aflao Community Day Senior High Technical School project has paid a day’s visit to the site to assess the current state of the school.

His visit to the Ketu South E-Block project at Agblekpui, Aflao had become necessary following news that the almost completed project had been opened for admission of students for the start of the 2022 academic year.



The Ghana Education Service had posted a headmaster, Mr Shadrach Kwame Abiwu to the school effective March 21, 2022, geared towards the operationalisation of the school with admission processes to enroll first batch of students into the school currently ongoing.



Mr Agbeli, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during his visit said the operationalisation of the school this academic year was possible as what was left for the project to be completed was minor.

“My visit to the site is to see the situation on the ground. As you are aware, the school is supposedly open for academic year. And I realise nothing has changed since I left site somewhere last year. But it’s no big deal; we can get the school to be fully ready for teaching and learning.



"What is left is not much – plastering the beams, some paintings here and there and few other things then removing our equipment from site. All these can be done maximum, one month.



"But as it is, that depends on government paying the interim payment certificate we raised. It’s been over a year now and I can’t go back to any bank to borrow again to complete the project,” he said.