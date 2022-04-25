Aflao E-block not in a position to receive students, even the headmaster has no seat – MP

Ketu South MP, Abla Dzifa Gomashie

Ketu South MP, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has stated that the Aflao E-block, the Community Day Senior High School in Aflao which President Akufo-Addo told the Chief of Aflao to complete, is in no position to receive students for admission currently.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), the school is in the same state it was in 2021, when the Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, called on the government to complete it.



In an interview with GhanaWeb on April 25, Dzifa Gomashie added that the Aflao E-block cannot receive students now because the school does not have enough furniture and facilities in place for that purpose.

“… it (the Aflao E-Block) is still in the same state, nothing has gone on, from that time (2021) up to now. As we speak there is not even one single chair, the work is still about 90 percent complete. But as I was there last week, I called the minister who assured me that he was going to do whatever is possible to ensure that we get our furniture and also some equipment for the science lab,” she said.



The MP added that currently, “students posted to the school can’t move in, there is no furniture, there is not even one chair, even the headmaster does not have a chair to sit down.”



She indicated that, some members of the community have started showing interest in attending the school with some 10 people already applying for admission, however, the main issue is when the government is going to make the necessary facilities available for the school to become operational.



“The fact remains that the facility is not ready to receive anybody, so all that he is saying is no paper. That I can say for a fact because I was there last week and the place is not ready,” she reiterated.



The Ketu South Municipal Director of GES (Ghana Education Service), Michael Yao Tsuiatorfe, is reported to have said that the Aflao E-block has received its first batch of students to be enrolled for the academic year.

“Currently, the main placements have been done. The first placement of students is still ongoing. We have also been authorized by the Regional Director to see to the enrolment of the students that qualify to enter SHS,” Tsuiatorfe is quoted to have said.







The Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, in October 2021, bemoaned the inability of the Akufo-Addo-led government to complete the Aflao E-block which was started by former President John Dramani Mahama.



The chief said that the project had to be completed because a lot of the youth in Aflao were not able to continue education after JHS because there was only one SHS in the area and he gave the Minister of Education four months to complete the E-block.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in response to the comments made by Torgbui Fiti, said that the chief should complete the project if he will be giving an ultimatum to the government for the project to be completed.