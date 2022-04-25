Aflao E-block receives first batch of students for admissions

Aflao E-block

The Ketu South Municipal Director of GES, has disclosed that, the Aflao E-block, the Community Day Senior High School in Aflao which President Akufo-Addo told the Chief of Aflao to complete, has received its first batch of students to be enrolled for the academic year.



According to Michael Yao Tsuiatorfe, the GES (Ghana Education Service) has given approval for the first batch of students to be enrolled in the school.



He indicated that the Aflao E-block was receiving Senior High School (SHS) students placed under the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) for Junior High School (JHS) students who wrote their Basic Education Certificate Examination in 2021.

“Currently, the main placements have been done. The first placement of students is still ongoing. We have also been authorized by the Regional Director to see to the enrolment of the students that qualify to enter SHS,” 3new.com reports.



The Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, in October 2021, bemoaned the inability of the Akufo-Addo led government to complete the Aflao E-block which was started by former President John Dramani Mahama.



The chief said that the project had to be completed because a lot of the youth in Aflao were not able to continue education after JHS because there was only one SHS in the area and he gave the Minister of Education four months to complete the E-block.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in response to the comments made by Torgbui Fiti, said that the chief should complete the project if he will be giving an ultimatum to the government for the project to be completed.



In an interview on Peace FM, the president also questioned the chief’s authority to be giving an ultimatum to ministers of the state.