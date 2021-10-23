Aflao E-block will be operationalized next academic year – Ministry of Education

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said the cost of the controversial E–blocks have shot up

The Ministry of Education has revealed that the most talked-about Aflao E–block will be operationalized next academic year contrary to claims it had been abandoned.

“I’m hopeful that, by the next academic year, it will be operationalized”, spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng revealed.



Mr Kwasi Kwarteng made this statement on Asaase Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com when asked if people of Aflao are going to have that Senior High Day School operationalized next academic year.



Mr. Kwarteng responded saying, ‘we are very hopeful.’



This statement from the Education Ministry comes after a heated debate was generated between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo and the Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V over an alleged abandoned E-block in his community.



Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V on Wednesday, October 20, gave the government a four-month ultimatum to finish the school project started by the NDC government.

However, responding to this on Peace FM in a one-on-one interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi, President Akufo–Addo dared the Paramount Chief to go ahead and “complete” the abandoned E-block if he cannot wait.



“Is he [Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti] the one to give the minister ultimatum, then he should go ahead and complete the project,” President Akufo–Addo chided.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Education Ministry, Mr Kwarteng also claims the cost of the controversial E–blocks have shot up.



“If you look at the project now, the cost has shot up because some of them before you can be able to operationalize them, the government has to raise extra funds to be able to construct boarding facilities,” Mr. Kwarteng said.



He also noted that as part of the Akufo Addo’s government effort to operationalize some E-blocks, roads, buses and boarding facilities were added to the projects at an extra cost.