Aflao chief has every right to give 'servant' Akufo-Addo an ultimatum - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of NDC, Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has chastised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for asking the Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V to complete the E-Block Community Day Senior High School project in his area if he cannot wait.

According to him, the response from President Akufo-Addo to the Aflao Chief was pre-meditated based on the fact that Torgbui Fiti V gave an ultimatum to the Minister of Education to complete the 4 per cent remaining work on the E-Block Community Day SHS in Aflao before the next academic year.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the NDC Chief Scribe noted that President Akufo-Addo planned his response as he thinks the Chief of Aflao rather made a mistake to give the Minister of Education an ultimatum to fix the problem in his community.



General Mosquito as affectionately called indicated that President Akufo-Addo does not understand representation if he does not know that the Chief of Aflao is superior to the Education Minister and even to him as a President.

“Between the Chief of Aflao and the Minister of Education, who is superior to give an ultimatum? The Chief can give an ultimatum to the President because the President is a servant of the people. It was not Nana Addo that installed Torgbui Fiti V as the Chief, but the Chief was part of those who put Akufo-Addo in power and so President Akufo-Addo is the servant of the people,” he argued.



"The Chief is representing the people of Aflao and they pay their taxes and so if they are demanding their share of the national cake, it is in the right direction, and so I don’t agree with those who think that the Chief was wrong to give an ultimatum. This means that they don’t understand representation,” he stressed.



He, however, bemoaned the dead silence of the National House of Chiefs over the denigration meted out to the Chief of Aflao by President Nana Akufo-Addo.