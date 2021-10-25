Aflao chief response: You goofed big time – Captain Smart tells Akufo-Addo

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV morning show

• Captain Smart reckons President Akufo-Addo's response to the paramount chief of Aflao was in a bad taste

• He alleges that some eminent persons will be dispatched to plead with Togbui Amenya Fiti V



• He says Kwame Sefa Kayi cannot be blamed for the question he asked the president



Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV morning show has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘goofed big time’ with his response to the paramount chief of Aflao, Togbui Amenya Fiti V.



Captain Smart stated on his show that the response by the president constitutes the highest form of disrespect to the chief.



While insisting that the question asked by Kwame Sefa Kayi was spot on, Captain Smart wondered if Nana Akufo-Addo would have made a similar comment.



He urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to show an equal level of respect to all traditional leaders.

“What the President is a disgrace to his government. It is disrespect of the highest order. I believe that latest by Monday, some persons will go to the Aflao chief and intercede. I took on the Mahama government over bad roads in the Kyebi. It got to the extent where they sent my mother a message threatening to kill me. My mother’s phone interestingly got missing.



“Two weeks after my campaign, the Okyehene came out to give Mahama three months to fix the road. Okyehene said he was lacing his boots to embark on a demonstration so the government should fix the road. Imagine Mahama going for an interview and giving the same answer to Okyenhene.



“Can Nana can never ever say the same thing Okyehene. Your excellency, you goofed trillion times. You goofed big time. If Otumfuo gave the government an ultimatum over some project and assuming I was interviewing the president, could have said that to Otumfuo," he said.



President Akufo-Addo in a Peace FM interview last week told the chief of Aflao to complete and operationalize an E-block facility in the area if he is frustrated with the pace of work.



Quizzed by show host Kwame Sefa Kayi on the request by the MP, the President amidst laughter quizzed, “Is he the one going to give the Minister of Education ultimatum?”



The E-block which commenced in 2016 under the Mahama government is said to be 96% complete. It has some 26 classrooms and five departments, including a science block.