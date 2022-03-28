Aflao needs more development to match its generated revenue - Torgbui Fiti

Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V

Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, has bemoaned the disconnect between revenues generated annually at the Aflao Border and the development at the area.

He said the Aflao Border, being the country’s busiest land border, had been the third revenue-generating point nationally, hence the need for the Government to support development at the town.



Torgbui Fiti said this at the end of year get-together for staff and stakeholders of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Aflao Collection.



The event, which had in attendance Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo, Mr Kofi Demetia, and representatives of the security agencies, saw the presentation of awards and citations to officers for their roles leading to the Aflao Collection point exceeding its target for 2021.



It mobilised GH¢159.84 million, which exceeded its target of Ghc156.92 million, representing 1.86 per cent, thus earning commendation from the Customs Division.

“Ideally, one would have expected that government would embark on development projects commensurate with the amount of revenue generated but that had not been the case,” he said.



Torgbui Fiti said most of the Customs officers lacked decent accommodation, which needed to be fixed.



He, however, congratulated officers of the Aflao Sector for achieving that feat, especially in such a turbulent year, as he touched on the unique position of Aflao to Ghana’s economy.