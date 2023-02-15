Afoko trial: Late Mahama was a father to me; I didn’t pour acid on him – 2nd Accused tells court

The 2nd accused also stated that he did not know where the first accused lived

Asabke Alangde, the 2nd Accused in the murder trial of the Upper East Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adams Mahama, has opened his defence.

He has been charged together with Gregory Afoko, the 1st Accused, for conspiracy to murder.



Mr Afoko is also facing a separate charge of murder.



The two, have pleaded not guilty.



They are currently being tried at the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Efua Merley Wood.



The 2nd Accused, describing himself to the jury, indicated he was the Station Master of the Bolga-Kumasi-Kofrom No.3 Lorry Station.



He noted the deceased was like a father to him and said he did not conspire with Mr Afoko to pour acid on him.



The 2nd Accused, on Monday, 13 February 2023, when he mounted the witness box after he was arrested in Cote d’Ivoire, where he had gone into hiding, told the jury while giving his evidence-in-chief that, he worked with the deceased for 20 years.

On why he ran away to Cote d’Ivoire after the incident, the 2nd Accused responded: “The reason being that I was called by the Police to come to the Police Station right away. I was at Baba Apayaa’s [NPP Secretary] place when the police called me to come to the Police Station immediately.”



He continued that: “Not long after the call from the police, I had a call from Tofiq, [the 1st Prosecution witness] and he [Tofiq] told me that they had been to my house twice and did not see me or meet me, so wherever they meet me they are going to kill me.



“He told me on the phone that they have taken away one of my children and burnt down my house. And also when they meet me they will kill me like the way they killed my friend Ayibiyo Atina.”



According to the 2nd Accused, his friend “was slashed and killed in front of the ministries.”



Responding to the accusation that he together with the 1st Accused Mr Afoko, on Wednesday, 20 May 2015, between 11 p.m. and 11.45 p.m. poured acid on the deceased at his residence in Bolgatanga, the 2nd Accused denied the allegations.



“That cannot be true, my lord, that I conspired with the 1st Accused to pour acid on the late Mahama. He [late Mahama] was my father and he helped me in so many things. He even helped me in building my house.



“He [the deceased] had constructed an NPP office which is called Parliament where NPP boys sit and usually play cards. I was with him morning and evening. There were no issues or problems between us. I usually work three times in a week at the station because we are many [at the station] so the day that I was not working then I go to the Parliament House where I usually sit,” the 2nd Accused stated.

The 2nd Accused who was speaking through an interpreter also stated that he did not know where Mr Afoko, who he had been charged to have conspired with, to commit the crime, lived.



“I got to know the 1st Accused [Afoko] whenever there was a party [NPP] rally that is when we get to see each other. I don’t know where the first accused lives or stays,” he said.



He further told the Jury where he was on the said day, Wednesday, 20 May 2015.



“From the morning of May 20, 2015, I was at the station working and usually we play cards when we are less busy.



“And I went to a place called Worepisy which is within Tanzui where we normally play cards. I had already bought some food stuffs to send to my wife then Gregory Afoko came to me that Baba Apayaa had called that he needed NPP flags,” the 2nd Accused narrated.



He further narrated: “I told the 1st Accused that I have not been to school before so it is Baba Apayaa who is our secretary. I cannot read or write and since Baba Apayaa is our secretary, he should let me escort him [first accused] to the secretary.



“We did not use the Main Street rather we used a different path where I brought the food stuffs to my wife before we moved on to deliver the flags to Baba Apayaa.”

He disclosed that upon reaching Baba Apayaa’s place, they waited at a beer bar in front of his house as he was in the bathroom.



“When we got to Baba Apayaa’s place he was in the house taking his bath and there was a Bar in front of his house and we went to [sit] there. I told them I will take one bottle of Guinness and [the] 1st Accused bought me one Guinness.”



Baba Apayaa when he was done with his bath, joined the two at the bar.



The 2nd Accused disclosed: “Gregory bought him a bottle of beer. Awal Akeresia also came in and the 1st Accused also bought a drink for him. He was also a party member.”



According to 2nd Accused, the 1st Accused notified them that he was going to give his father some medication and so he requested that he dropped him off on his way.



“The 1st Accused informed us that he was going home to give his father some medicine so I asked him to drop me. I took my drink with me because I hadn’t finished it at the time and I told the woman who sells the drink that I will bring the bottle back because she is my sister.



“I can’t really remember the time because I was not putting on a watch but I remember when we were at the bar, their TV was on and we were watching the evening news.

“He [Afoko] dropped me exactly in front of my house then he left with his motorbike.”



According to the 2nd Accused, he heard about the death of the deceased when he had bathed his children to get them ready for school the following morning when he was called by Baba Apayaa who asked him whether he had heard what had happened to the deceased.



Baba Apayaa informed him that someone had poured acid on the deceased.



He also invited him to come over to his place, and that is where he was informed that everyone was saying he and the 1st Accused were behind the incident and cautioned him to be careful.



Prosecution after calling 16 witnesses, has closed its case.



Mr Afoko who has been on remand for eight years, has closed his defence, after calling a brother, John Ismael Afoko, as his only witness.