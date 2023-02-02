1
Afoko trial: My brother’s tracksuit had no acid splashes – John Afoko to court

Court Judge Hammer Gavel Judgement.png Gregory Afoko and Asabke Alangde are both standing trial for conspiracy to murder and murder

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Senior brother of Gregory Afoko, the farmer who is standing trial for allegedly pouring a substance believed to be acid on the late Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Adams Mahama leading to his death has told the High Court in Accra that there were no acid splashes on his brother’s tracksuit picked at his father’s residence by the police.

Gregory Afoko and Asabke Alangde are both standing trial for conspiracy to murder and murder and have both pleaded not guilty.

So far prosecution had called 16 witnesses to close its case and Afoko and Asabke have been called upon to open their defence.

Gregory Afoko has since mounted the witness box and testified and has been discharged by the court after his cross-examination by the prosecution.

As part of his defence, Afoko is calling two witnesses one of whom is his senior brother John Ishmael Afoko.

In his evidence in Chief to the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Efua Merley Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, sitting as an additional High Court judge, John Afoko, the first defence witness for Gregory Afoko, said it was not true that the police picked a tracksuit with splashes of acid or stains upon a search.

He told the court that he opened the doors for the police numbering about six or seven to conduct a search on May 21 a day after his brother was arrested.

When it was pointed out to him by counsel for Afoko, that Chief Inspectors Augustine Nkrumah (16th Prosecution Witnesses) had testified in the court that the time the trousers – Rain Coat (exhibit P) was retrieved from Afoko’s room, it had splashes of acid stains, the witness disagreed.

He explained that when the trousers of the raincoat (tracksuit) was picked from the room and brought to the veranda there were no splashes (of acid) or any stains apart from the burns on the leg.

