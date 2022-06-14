Afram Plains, Abirem record 3 suspected cases of Monkey Pox

WHO has raised an alarm on increasing monkeypox cases around the world

Two districts in the Kwahu Block of the Eastern Region have recorded three suspected cases of Monkey Pox, according to the various Health Directors.

Speaking on Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM, Richard Essien, the director of Health at Afram Plains South District, said; two suspected cases were recorded in the area during their community outreach program last Saturday.



According to him, blood samples have been taken for test in Accra, and they are waiting for the results by tomorrow, Wednesday 15th June 2022.



He told the host on the Morning Show ‘Ene Nso Bio’ that the two, one adult and a child, live in the same house, and both have been isolated to prevent a possible outbreak, adding that they have been given the necessary treatment and are recovering.



Richard Essien used the opportunity to advise the general public to avoid eating dead animals when found in the bush and also adhere to the usual Covid-19 protocols.

On her part, the District Director of Health at Birim North District, Mary Achiaa, revealed her outfits recorded the first suspected case last week, adding that a blood sample has been taken and awaiting results this week.



She said a sensitization program is currently ongoing to prevent the disease from spreading. According to her, the suspect is a visitor who has travelled from Accra and did not hesitate to report herself to one of the CHPs compounds in the area after experiencing some signs and symptoms.



She said a blood sample has been taken to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research for the necessary test to be done and has been isolated to avoid a possible outbreak.