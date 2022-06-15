Afram Plains North MP equips health facilities with incubators, medical, educational equipment

The MP, together with other dignitaries, makes the presentation

Source: Christian Kpesese, Contributor

In her quest to help improve health and education delivery in the Afram Plains area, the Member of Parliament for the Afram Plains North constituency in the Eastern Region, Betty Nana Afua Krosbi Mensah, has presented medical equipment including incubators, delivery beds, electronic beds, dual desks, mono desks, exercise books and story books to health and educational facilities in the community.

The items donated for distribution to health and educational facilities in the island habitat of 573 communities included 16 electronic and manual hospital beds, and 16 mattresses for distribution to all health facilities in the area.



Other medical items are 100 pieces of hospital aprons, 100 pieces of surgical nose masks, 30 walking sticks and clutches, 50 wheel chairs and 100 diapers.



The lawmaker also presented two (2) incubators to the Donkokrom Presbyterian Hospital which is the only referral facility serving both Afram Plains North and South Districts to help improve maternal healthcare.



She also presented 100 bicycles to given to farmers and school pupils who walk long distances to their farms and schools and five (5) Corn and cassava mills to help advance agribusiness in the area.

The educational items donated by Ms Betty Krosbi Mensah to enhance education delivery include one thousand and two hundred (1,200) exercise books, one thousand and two hundred (1, 200) story books, 500 dual desks, 100 mono desks for teachers and 20 teachers tables and chairs.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Hon Betty Nana Afua Krosbi Mensah said the gesture is to help improve maternal health delivery especially issues with still birth and to address the challenge of school pupils sitting on the floor and improve farming activities.



Ms Krosbi Mensah urged all political actors to eschew excessive partisanship and work collectively for the development of the island community which is highly disadvantaged as compared to other parts of the country.



She express gratitude to her donor partners YEG Rotary Club, Sinkunia Community Development Organisation and Emmanuel Foundation for coming to the aid of the Island community with the items.

An estimated amount of Ghc 90, 000 was spent by the lawmaker on freight charges and transportation of the items from Canada to Accra and to Donkokrom.



The Kwahu Afram Plains North District Director of Health Services, Francis Kwotua Apungu who received the health related items for onward distribution to health facilities thanked the lawmaker for her continuous efforts at improving health care in the area.



He appealed to the MP to support in expanding the Donkokrom Presbyterian Hospital which serves both districts.



General Manager Presbyterian Health Services, Kwahu, Rev Ezekiel Amadu Daribi who received the two incubators, four electronic beds and two delivery beds on behalf of the Hospital said the equipment are of enormous importance in enhancing health delivery for the area.

The Kwahu Afram Plains North District Director of Education, Mr Solomon Akrogo Azubila and head teachers expressed gratitude to the MP for her benevolence saying the desks especially will help curb the phenomenon where some school pupils lie on the floor during classes as a result of lack of tables and chairs.



The Guest Speaker, who is MP for Central Tongu, Alexander Roosevelt Hotordzie urged residents to support their MP to deliver more for them.



He cautioned against individualism and the influence of money whiles urging the people to rally behind the young lawmaker whom he described as a workaholic.



The Krontihene of Donkokrom, Nana Okai Kwaku Nkansa II who chaired the event prayed for God's guidance and wisdom for the MP in her efforts in developing the Afram Plains area.

Nana Krontihene urged his people to unite behind the MP who is determined to transform the island community.



The event which was dedicated to Rev Ezekiel Amadu Daribi (outgoing General Manger) who transformed the status of the Presbyterian Hospital into a modern facility was attended Chiefs, religious leaders, staff of Ghana Health Service, staff of Ghana Education Service, Member of Parliament for Afram Plains South Joseph Appiah Boateng, Presiding Member for the Kwahu Afram Plains Assembly, the Afram Plains North constituency Chairman of the NDC and other executives of the party.







