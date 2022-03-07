Africa: 10 high-burden countries to suffer obesity and overweight end of 2023 – WHO

File photo: Obesity

The World Health Organization (WHO) has projected that one in five adults and one in 10 children and teenagers, will be obese by the end of 2023 in 10 high-burden African countries if no robust measures are taken against the trend.

Countries including Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are among the countries tipped to suffer the crisis in the region.



WHO noted that the prevalence of the problem among adults in the countries “will range from 13.6% to 31%, while in children and adolescents it will range from 5% to 16.5%”.



On children, the rate has not been indicated. However, alluding to data gathered in 2019, Africa contributed 24% of the world’s overweight children aged under 5, a situation which is expected to rise.



According to the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matsidiso Moeti, the situation is on the rise and if not checked “millions of people including children, risk living shorter lives under the burden of poor health”.

He noted however that the worrying trend can be resolved “because many of the causes of obesity and overweight are preventable and reversible”.



Some habits conducive for developing the problem include consumption of energy-dense foods, sedentary lifestyles or lack of physical activity which WHO associates with rising urbanization or changing modes of transport in many countries.



WHO also pointed fingers at governments for contributing to the health problem in many countries. According to the organization, “lack of string policies in key sectors including health, agriculture, urban planning, and environment to support healthier lifestyles also contributes to growing obesity and overweight”.



The organization however recommended that the governments put in regulatory measures mandatory limits on sugar to combat obesity and overweight. Other measures include: fiscal policies for example taxing sugar-sweetened beverages, food marketing regulations such as an obligatory nutrient declaration by manufacturers; promoting healthier foods for older infants and young children; creating facilities for safe, active transport and recreation as well as reinforcing public health services.