Africa has been in darkness for long, but our story will change one day – Mensa Otabil

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church has affirmed his belief in Africa becoming a first-class continent.

Mensa Otabil said that the black race has been in the dark since the time of slave trade and even though all the countries have gained independence from their colonial masters, they are unable to achieve their dreams.



According to the preacher who has always promoted Africanism, God never made a mistake creating the Black race as perceived by many.



“I’m a full believer in Africa and its destiny. I’m a full believer in the Black race and the dark skin and the purpose of which God made us dark and put us on this continent. I’m a full believer that God does not make mistakes," Mensa Otabil said.



He added, "As an African, sometimes you wonder, when will it be day? We’ve been marching in the night."

Mensa Otabil was speaking at the Greater Works event organised by his church, the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), in Accra on August 4, 2020.



He said at the auditorium of the Christ Temple East of the church: “Today is founder’s day in Ghana, we’ve been marching in the dark since those guys were around. We’ve been marching in the dark since our ancestors were taken as slaves in slave ships. Many died when it was dark, then we were colonized; it was dark. We gained independence, we thought it was light but it was dark.”



“Even South Africa that we thought was going to show the way is marching in the night. Sometimes as an African, you look at yourself and say, will this march ever end?” Will we live to see our hope become a reality? Will we get out of the mess and the darkness?



“We’ve been marching for long as Africa but I know one morning, just in time, delivery system will be handed to us and suddenly there will be a change in the story,” Otabil stated in optimism.